Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has extra screen, 120x zoom

Xiaomi’s next major launch had details released in a video leak. This is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, the most powerful version of the Chinese smartphone’s next line of smartphones.

The original video with the content was published by the Philippine youtuber Tech Buff PH, who still has few subscribers, but was taken off the air soon after. You can check out a replay of the clip, but it is possible that the link will soon be taken down.

At least for now, it is not possible to confirm the veracity of the content, but the model shown in the clip has a codename (M2102K1G) that coincides with recent approvals.

Camera module

Available in two colors, the design of the model is very peculiar: the device bets on the quality of the rear cameras, which are part of a very protruding module, positioned on the upper part of the device’s body. The module closely resembles the component of POCO M3, from Xiaomi’s independent subsidiary.

It consists of two sensors, one with 50 MP and the other two (periscopic and ultra-wide) with 48 MP. The zoom is 120 times – beating the approximation of the competitor Galaxy S21 Ultra, which reaches 100 times.