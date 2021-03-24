Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: coming on March 29

Xiaomi is ready to present two new smartphones next Monday, March 29. The models will be the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra, according to promotional materials published by the manufacturer itself on the Chinese social network Weibo.

The event will be originally held in China, but the company is also preparing a global conference on the same date – which indicates a possible international launch of both or just one of the models.

The Mi 11 Ultra will be an enhanced version of the Mi 11 Pro, which is already a top-of-the-line model by itself. The aim of the new device, which had the first details released in February this year, is to compete directly against Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra, the current flagship of the South Korean brand in terms of photography and overall performance.

Among the technical specifications, the model will have a 6.81 “AMOLED QHD + display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and three rear cameras – the main sensor being a component of Samsung itself, the ISOCELL Bright GN2 50 MP.

The Xiaomi Mi 11, meanwhile, had its global launch in February 2021. A Lite version is also on the way, according to rumors.