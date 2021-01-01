Xiaomi Mi 11 sold 350 thousand units in 5 minutes in China

Xiaomi’s newest flagship phone, Mi 11, was launched in China as we entered the new year. The phone, which was announced to receive 350 thousand orders in just 5 minutes, brought the company 230 thousand dollars with this sales amount.

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi announced its new flagship phone Mi 11 a few days ago. As the first phone powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, which will give life to Qualcomm’s flagship phones in 2021, the Mi 11 managed to enchant consumers with its other technical features. The launch of the phone in the Chinese market reveals how much attention has been paid to this phone.

According to the statements made by Xiaomi, the Mi 11 would be released on January 1, 2021 at 00:00 local time in China. Keeping its word, the company launched this phone as soon as the new year entered. The Xiaomi Mi 11, which was attacked by Chinese technology enthusiasts, received 350 thousand orders according to the company’s official data. Moreover, this sales amount was reached at 00:05.

Xiaomi Mi 11 brought the company 230 thousand dollars in just 5 minutes

Relevant statements were made by Zeng Xuezhong, who is in charge of Xiaomi’s smartphone manufacturing unit. If we make a small calculation with the explanations made, we see that this smartphone has earned Xiaomi around 230 thousand dollars in just 5 minutes. With the Mi 11, Xiaomi has again achieved a very good output.

Xiaomi’s new flagship phone has a 6.81-inch screen. The phone with 2K resolution AMOLED screen offers users a 120 Hz refresh rate. Up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage accompanying the Snapdragon 888, we see the presence of a 4.600 mAh battery with 55 watt fast charging support. In addition, this smartphone has a front camera offering 20 MP resolution, a main rear camera offering 108 MP resolution, an ultra wide-angle camera offering 13 MP resolution, and a macro camera offering 5 MP resolution. when the market will come to Turkey Phone unknown for the moment.



