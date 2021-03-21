Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro release date has been leaked

Xiaomi, which launched its flagship Mi 11 in December, is now preparing to appear with its Pro version. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, which does not fall off the agenda with leaks, especially its features, is here with its release date.

Xiaomi, which recently started to produce smartphones in our country, is expected to launch the Mi 11 Ultra in addition to the Mi 11 Pro model. However, there is no official statement about when both phones will be introduced.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro release date and features

Thanks to the promotional poster shared on Weibo, the device’s introduction date has been leaked. If the shared image is correct, Xiaomi’s new flagship Mi 11 Pro will become official on March 30th.

To date, many visual and technical specifications tables of the phone have been leaked. In this context, it is not surprising that the device will be introduced within a week. As can be understood from the Pro supplement, we will come across a more advanced device compared to the Xiaomi Mi 11.

One of the first differences will be seen in the camera area. This phone, which is expected to come with a dual main camera setup, will be additionally supported by a periscope lens that can zoom up to 120x.

You may remember Samsung introduced the ultra-wide-based ISOCELL GN2 sensor in the past few weeks. This lens, with a resolution of 50 megapixels, will allegedly be included in the Mi 11 Pro model.

There will not be much change in the preliminary design. The overall appearance of the Mi 11 Pro will be the same as the previous Mi 11. In terms of performance, it is clear and clear what features the Mi 11 Pro will have. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, the phone will have LPDDR5 RAM and internal storage based on UFS 3.1 technology.

When it comes to charging, the Mi 11 Pro will meet the expectations. In addition to the powerful processor, this phone; It will support wired / wireless 67W fast charging. This will allow you to fill faster in a short time.