Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, photo confirming the camera design

We are getting closer and closer to a launch of the next Xiaomi flagship, the Mi 11 Pro. According to some rumors, the device will be presented after the Chinese Spring Festival, which takes place between 11 and 17 February. However, other rumors already raise the hypothesis that the smartphone may be presented only in March.

While an official date is not being released, we continue to look for more information about the flagship. Now, an alleged real image of the device may have revealed the design of its rear, which can confirm that recent leaks are correct.

The image is in low resolution, but you can see that the look of the camera module is very similar to what we saw in a supposed protection case for it a few days ago. In the set there are at least three sensors for photos and another flash to complete the picture. The image also shows that the Mi 11 Pro module is slightly different from the “normal” Mi 11, which was introduced in late December.

In addition to rumors about the appearance of the next Xiaomi flagship, we have also seen some details that reveal the possible specifications of the device: it may arrive with a 6.81-inch screen, with a resolution of 3200 × 1440 pixels, refresh rate of 120 HZ and curved edges on its four sides. Like the “common” version, the Mi 11 Pro will hit the market equipped with Snapdragon 888 and options of up to 12 GB of RAM.

Finally, the device must have support for 120W fast charging. Around the same launch period, Xiaomi can also present a more complete version of the family, the Mi 11 Pro Plus.

So, are you looking forward to the launch of the top of the line? Comment with us in the space below.