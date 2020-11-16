Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro leak points to powerful display

It seems to be one of the first manufacturers to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875 processor with the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro. A new leak also hints at the screen features of the Mi 11 Pro. Accordingly, the phone will have a QHD + resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

If the mentioned features are offered, the Mi 11 Pro will have made a serious difference to its predecessor, Mi 10 Pro, in terms of display. The Mi 10 Pro has a 1080p resolution display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is also among the information that the camera hole on the screen will remain in the upper left corner and the screen will curve towards the edges. It is stated that some improvements will be made in the camera system of the phone rather than radical innovations.

Since the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 is not yet official, it is not easy to say anything about the other features of the Mi 11 Pro. It seems likely that Qualcomm’s 120W fast charging technology will be used in the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro may then launch a new flagship phone in February or March. It is stated that the company’s 80W wireless fast charging technology can be used on this phone.



