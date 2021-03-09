Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is coming: Here are the features

New information continues to come with the Mi 11 Pro, which the Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is preparing to launch. The smartphone, which we have serious information about its design thanks to its cover that has been revealed recently, will be on sale in March according to the leak in Weibo.

In Weibo, where serious leaks related to smartphones emerged, a post was made that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and the other model of the series, the Mi 11 Ultra, will be available in March. Considering the launch of the Mi 11 model last month, it is highly likely that this leak is correct.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro features

The smartphone will appear before the user with a 6.81-inch 2K resolution display. Mi 11 Pro, which will provide a fluent experience with 120Hz screen refresh rate, will come with a 20-megapixel selfie camera positioned on the upper left of the screen.

On the processor side, the Snapdragon 888 chipset welcomes us. No definite information has emerged on the RAM side, but the information states that the smartphone will come with two different RAM options, 8GB and 12GB.

The smartphone, which will stand out as a camera, will come with Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2 50-megapixel main camera with f / 1.2 aperture. At the same time, this camera will be capable of 120x zoom.

The smartphone, which will come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support on the battery side, will be available with 128GB or 256GB storage options.