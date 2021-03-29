Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro has become official! here are details

Xiaomi revealed the new members of the Mi 11 series today. With this event, one of the devices that joined the Mi 11 was Mi 11 Pro. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun made an assertive expression like “the king of Android” at the event for the Mi 11 Pro.

The front of the smartphone has a 6.81-inch curved AMOLED display. The refresh rate of this screen with QHD resolution is 120 Hz. Dolby Vision support is also among the features of the screen. Like the Mi 11 Ultra, Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus glass protects the panel. The phone has dual speakers signed by Harman Kardon and there is a 20-megapixel front camera.

The Mi 11 Pro is the first phone to use Samsung’s 50-megapixel GN2 sensor. This sensor, which can record 8K video, functions as the main camera on the phone. The GN2 is accompanied by a 5x optical zoom periscope camera and a 13 megapixel ultra wide angle camera.

At the heart of the Mi 11 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. This processor is accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM. The phone’s internal storage options are 128 and 256 GB.

A 5000 mAh battery provides the Mi 11 Pro with the energy it needs. As with the Mi 11 Ultra, the Mi 11 Pro also has 67W wired and wireless fast charging support. Thanks to this support, the phone reaches 100 percent charge within 36 minutes when the battery is completely empty.

How much will I have to pay for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro?

The Mi 11 Pro will come out of the box with the Android 11 operating system and the MIUI 12.5 user interface. The phone, which has an IP68 endurance certificate, also has an infrared sensor. Color options are black, green and pink.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will be available in China on April 2. The version of the smartphone with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be sold for 4999 yuan. Those who want 256 GB of storage will have to pay 5299 yuan. The price tag of the version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will write 5699 yuan.