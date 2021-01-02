Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro design leaked! Here are the details

After the Xiaomi Mi 11 model introduced in December 2020, eyes turned to the Mi 11 Pro model. The design of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, whose almost all features are known, has been leaked.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is on the agenda with its design

Introduced with the Snapdragon 888 processor, Mi 11 succeeded in leaving the Mi 10 model behind in terms of both screen and battery performance. Technical information about the highly anticipated Mi 11 Pro model by many users has been leaked in the past weeks.

It is known that the Mi 11 Pro model will also be launched with the Snapdragon 888 processor. The battery performance of the model, which is said to have 100W or 120W fast charging support, will exceed expectations.

It is among the rumors that it will be introduced with a 120 Hz supported QHD Plus screen. The company, which does not use telephoto lenses in the Mi 11 model, will come up with a telephoto lens for better camera performance with the Mi 11 Pro. Users will be able to achieve better results in terms of camera performance thanks to the telephoto lens that can zoom 120 times. It is also claimed that the new model will come with an under-screen camera.

The Mi 11 Pro model is expected to be introduced on February 12, 2021.



