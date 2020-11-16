Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro can arrive with QHD + screen and 120 Hz

More rumors about the Xiaomi Mi 11 phone line have surfaced. According to speculation brought by the GSM Arena, the Mi 11 Pro smartphone should bring major improvements to the screen and can count on a display with Quad HD + resolution and a frequency of 120 Hz.

The source of the leak is the Weibo profile known as Digital Chat Station, which often leaks details about Xiaomi smartphones. In addition to talking about the resolution and frequency, the expert said that the Mi 11 Pro will feature a hole in the display to accommodate the selfie camera, as well as curved edges on the sides.

The adoption of a QuadHD + screen is a major advance compared to the Mi 10 line, which has devices with Full HD + display. The higher resolution may put the Mi 11 Pro to fight harder against Samsung’s top-of-the-line devices, but the novelty may also make the product more expensive.

120 Hz screen and Snapdragon 875

The use of a 120 Hz display is an expected change in the Mi 11 Pro line. While the Mi 10 series brings a frequency of 90 Hz, the company recently launched Mi 10T devices with a higher refresh rate: 144 Hz.

Like Quad HD resolution, the adoption of the 120 Hz frequency may end up making the product more expensive than the conventional one. Still, the Mi 11 Pro promises to be Xiaomi’s most powerful premium device for the beginning of 2021, which is already an indication that the smartphone will bring a high value.

The phone is expected to be one of the first to launch with the Snapdragon 875, Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line chip to be unveiled in December. The smartphone should also feature a new 80W fast charging technology, which would be able to power 100% of a 4,000 mAh battery in just 19 minutes.

So far, Xiaomi has not officially commented on the launch of the Mi 11 line. Recently, a leak showed how the design of smartphones can be, which should appear on the market during the first months of 2021.



