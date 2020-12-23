Xiaomi Mi 11 price leaks and is cheaper than Mi 10

With the confirmation of the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 11, new information about the device leaked on the internet this week. Among them, is the possible launch price in Chinese online stores.

According to the table released by the popular Chinese e-commerce JingJong, the new cell phone line will have three versions of configurations. Surprisingly, they will have more affordable values ​​than the Mi 10.

The model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal space will reach the Chinese market for 4,500 yuan – about R $ 3,540 in direct conversion. Meanwhile, the version with 256 GB of storage will sell for 4800 yuan (R $ 3,775).

Thus, the third option features 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal space. According to Chinese e-commerce, this device will go on sale for 5,200 yuan (R $ 4,090).

The leaked values ​​have not been confirmed by the Chinese brand. In addition, as the North American website ThePhoneTalks points out, the rumored prices tend to be higher than the official price. Therefore, it is possible that the Mi 11 is even cheaper.

Superior and more affordable

Following the currency conversion, the Mi 11 with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal space has a much lower value than the Mi 10 with the same configurations. For example, the old device hit the market for 6,300 yuan – about R $ 4,900.

It is worth mentioning that the new smartphone will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor. As well as, it will have an AMOLED screen, a rear camera with a 108 MP main sensor and a 4.800 mAh battery with 55W fast charging.

Finally, there are rumors of a premium version of the Xiaomi Mi 11 with synthetic leather trim. However, it is not certain that it will reach the Chinese market with the line models on December 28th.



