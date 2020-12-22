Xiaomi Mi 11 on Geekbench with Impressive Points

Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship Mi 11 appeared in Geekbench processor tests. While the phone with the Snapdragon 888 processor managed to get impressive points, Xiaomi also announced the date of the announcement of this phone. Xiaomi fans will meet the Mi 11 family on December 28th.

Xiaomi will hold an event on December 28th. The company will also announce the newest flagship phone Mi 11 as part of this event. Trying to attract the attention of consumers as the introduction date approached, the company started to reveal some information about the phone. In this context, Xiaomi Mi 11 appeared in Geekbench.

The phone that appeared in Geekbench does not actually say “I am Xiaomi Mi 11”. However, the features of the phone reveal that this device is Mi 11. When we look at the features of the phone, we see the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12 GB of RAM and Android 11. Xiaomi codes its new flagship phone as “M2011K2C”.

Here is the Geekbench score of Xiaomi Mi 11

According to the tests conducted in the past hours, the Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888 managed to get 1,135 points from single-core processor tests and 3,790 points from multi-core processor tests. The score received by the Xiaomi Mi 11 is a clear indicator of how high the processor used will offer.

The Mi 11, which Xiaomi will announce in the coming days, will come with a screen larger than 6 inches. This screen, which will offer a refresh rate of 120 Hz, will offer an impressive experience with a resolution of 1440p. In addition, the triple camera setup will be waiting for us on this smartphone. The phone will have a 108 MP main camera and a 13 MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 5 MP macro camera. The design of the phone will be as follows;

As always, there will be more than one member in the Mi 11 family. In this context, a model called Mi 11 Pro will be offered to consumers. Just like the Mi 11, not all features came to light for the Mi 11 Pro. However, Xiaomi will announce all the details and prices of these phones with the event it will organize.



