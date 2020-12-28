Xiaomi Mi 11 officially arrives on the Chinese market

After several rumors and leaks, on Monday (28), the official announcement of the Xiaomi Mi 11, the Chinese company’s new 5G flagship and the first in the market to carry the Snapdragon 888 chip, took place.

With a 6.81-inch OLED display, 3200×1440 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, which adapts to the content displayed and is reduced as needed, the screen protection is guaranteed by Gorilla Glass Victus, and the rounded aspect of the device is one of its most striking features.

Obviously, the specifications don’t stop there, as 515 ppi of density and touch response rate of 480 Hz were also revealed.

Speaking of cameras, the rear of the Mi 11 has a set of three lenses, the main one being 108 MP with f / 1.85 aperture, the ultrawide 13 MP with f / 2.4 aperture and 123 degrees of field of view and the macro of 5 MP with f / 2.4 aperture. For selfies, the front end is 20 MP with f / 2.4 aperture. In fact, 8K video recording and HDR10 + technology are part of the package.

In turn, the 4,600 mAh battery can be recharged wired (55 W, USB-C port), wireless (50 W) and by wireless reverse charging (10 W). In addition, the smartphone will have the MIUI 12.5 operating system (based on Android 11), being able to pair two devices via Bluetooth at the same time.

Options with and without chargers and cables will have the same price, leaving the consumer to choose which one they want.

Robust system

Three versions of the novelty will be available, two of them with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM (128 GB or 256 GB storage) and one with 12 GB (256 GB of storage). Wi-Fi 6, NFC and IR Blaster connections are also among the features. Finally, Harman Kardon stereo speakers ensure audio playback.

As for the colors, there are the devices Midnight Gray, Horizon Blue and Frost White (in anti-reflective frosted glass) and Lilac Purple and Honey Beige (in vegan leather). Optical fingerprint sensor on the display finalizes the device and ensures user safety.

In pre-order starting today in the Chinese market, the 128 GB Xiaomi Mi 11 will cost 3,999 yuan (R $ 3,208 in direct conversion); 4,299 yuan, with 256 GB of storage and 8 of RAM (R $ 3,445); and 4,699 yuan (R $ 3,767), with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

For now, there are no details for the flagship’s arrival in other countries, which will officially take place in the Asian country on January 1, 2021.



