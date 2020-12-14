Xiaomi Mi 11 may be released on December 29

Rumors indicate that Xiaomi intends to launch its new flagship Mi 11 on December 29. Contrary to indications that the phone would come out in January 2021, a source close to the company said that the Chinese manufacturer plans to launch the first phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 in the last days of this year.

The information comes from the same source that revealed the date of the Mi Watch Lite and got the guess right, according to GizmoChina. According to him, the Xiaomi Mi 11 would come out on December 29, but it is not known whether it will be an international launch or restricted to the Chinese market. Previous information also indicated that the launch of the top of the line would be closer than expected, with the start of sales planned for December.

The device would have a 120 Hz QHD + “infinite screen” display, a discrete front camera in the upper left corner and three rear cameras distributed in a square, accompanied by an LED flash. Supposedly, the main sensor would have 108 MP, alongside a 13 MP ultrawide and a 5 MP macro camera.

In addition to being a strong candidate to be the first smartphone equipped with the Snapdragon 888, there are no more details about the hardware. It should run Xiaomi’s latest system, MIUI 12.5, based on Android 11.

It remains to wait for the 29th to have more news about the Xiaomi Mi 11; although the rumor is not accurate, it is certain that we are close to the revelation of the cell phone.



