Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will have flat screen with 120 Hz update

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite should be the next launch of the Chinese manufacturer’s flagship phone line. More details about the model’s design and configurations appeared on the Weibo social network, confirming old information.

Depending on the leak, the Mi 11 Lite will have few changes compared to the basic version. Despite having the same design as the rear panel with triple camera, it will come with a flat screen with notch for the selfie sensor in the upper left corner.

Still on the screen, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will bring an IPS LCD display Full HD with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In terms of camera, the device will have a main sensor of 64 MP, a super wide lens of 8 MP and a macro sensor of 5 MP.

Another detail revealed is that the phone must use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G processor. In addition, it will have options with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Finally, the Mi 11 Lite will use a 4,150 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Despite being below the standard of Xiaomi devices, it seems to reflect the proposal to be a “minimalist” device with a thinner and lighter profile.

Cheaper and with 5G

According to the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite should be cheaper than the Mi 10 Lite. In 2020, the predecessor smartphone was considered the cheapest 5G in the world and reached the European market for 349 euros – about R $ 1,974 at the time.

On the other hand, the Snapdragon 732G chip indicates that the device will be a 4G LTE. However, experts point out that it would not be a surprise if this version of the device comes with 5G technology.

So far, Xiaomi has not revealed the possible Mi 11 Lite launch window.