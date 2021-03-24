Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leaked with features and price

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which is expected to be announced next week, leaked to the internet with all its technical features before the launch. While learning the sale price of the device; It also turned out to come in two different versions, 4G and 5G.

Xiaomi announced on March 29 that it will launch its big product. The first devices that come to mind here were the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite models. Days before the promotional event, the Winfuture.de platform leaked the low-priced flagship member of the series.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes in 4G and 5G versions

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which will be released with two different connection options, will contain minor differences between these variants. In the 5G model of the series, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset is preferred; On the device with 4G support, the Snapdragon 732G processor will be used. Allegedly, all other details will be almost the same.

4G and 5G models will jointly have a 6.55-inch 1080 x 2400 Full HD + AMOLED display. The device, whose 90Hz refresh rate is expected, will also include an in-screen fingerprint reader. A 20-megapixel selfie camera will be placed in the hole located in the upper left corner of the screen.

The model that will come with a 64-megapixel main camera will have a triple camera setup. An 8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens and accompanying 5 megapixel auxiliary sensor module will complete. The device that will work with the Android 11 operating system will have a MIUI 12 user interface.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite phone will carry a battery capacity of 4,250 mAh. In addition, 33W fast charging support will be provided. While using 6 / 8GB RAM capacity in 5G model; There will be 128GB of internal storage. In the 4G version of the device, there will be 6GB RAM and 64 / 128GB storage options.

Sales prices of Mi 11 Lite revealed

While black, yellow and green color options are used in the 5G version of the device; For the 4G model, black, blue and pink colors will be preferred. According to the leaked information, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will be offered to consumers with figures starting from 279 Euros. The full list of prices is as follows:

– 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (5G): 399 Euros

– 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (5G): 429 Euros

– 6GB RAM + 64GB storage (4G): 279 Euros

– 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (4G): 329 Euros

Of course, for now, all these are just allegations. But we will be able to learn all and more at the Xiaomi event to be held on March 29.