Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leak reveals a significant difference

The addition of the Lite version to the Xiaomi Mi 11 series is considered almost certain. Leaks regarding the Mi 11 Lite have also been around for a while. The newest of these provides a clearer idea of ​​the design of the smartphone.

Here the Mi 11 Lite is seen from both the front and the back. Although the smartphone looks exactly the same as the Mi 11 introduced in December; An important difference is striking. The curved screen in the Mi 11 leaves its place to the flat screen in the Lite version.

Similar leaks have occurred for the Mi 11 Lite before. In this leak, a flat screen was seen on the phone. There was no change in the triple rear camera system.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor is expected to be found at the heart of the Mi 11 Lite. This processor does not offer 5G support. However, it should not be forgotten that the information on the processor is not conclusive.

No launch date has been announced for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite yet. However, it seems likely that the smartphone will become official with the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra.