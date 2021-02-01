Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is coming: Features leaked!

We unboxed Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 11, which was launched at the end of 2020, and shared the review video. Nowadays, where affordable versions of flagships gain popularity, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has rolled up sleeves. Here are the features and design the device is thought to have!

In addition to the affordable model, it is said that it will be offered to users in an option with more advanced features. So two models are expected, Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Pro.

What will be the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features?

According to Chinese sources, the Mi 11 Lite hosts a perforated OLED display similar to the main model, while the Qualcomm SM7350 will be powered by the processor. There is currently no such processor on the market, some sources argue that this is the Snapdragon 755G, which will be produced with a 5 nm fabrication process, and will have good performance thanks to Cortex-A78 cores.

The 108 Megapixel main camera in the Mi 11 will leave its place to a 64 Megapixel camera in the Lite model. The pleasing detail is that the same sensor is used with the Mi 10. In addition to all these, it is stated that the device will have a telephoto camera that provides 5x zoom.