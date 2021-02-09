Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has new details revealed in certifications

After launching the Mi 11 phone globally on Monday (8), its flagship for 2021, Xiaomi is preparing to present the line variants. And one of them must be the Mi 11 Lite, the most accessible version of the family, which had new information leaked today (9) when receiving certification from Bluetooth SIG and regulatory bodies in India and Malaysia.

The website of the entity that oversees the development of wireless connection standards features a smartphone called Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, with a number that suggests launching to the global market and not a version intended only for China or India, in addition to confirming support Bluetooth 5.2.

The certification given by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) showed that the new cell phone of the Chinese brand will come with 6 GB of RAM and will be available in options with 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage, bringing a battery of 4150 mAh, according to Gizchina.

In turn, the regulatory agency Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) reveals information related to connections, showing that it is a device with support for NFC, dual band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) and VoLTE .

Processor, display and other specifications

Xiaomi has not yet confirmed any information about the Mi 11 Lite, but previous leaks indicate that the version should feature the Snapdragon 732G or 775G processor and bring 120 Hz LCD screen.

Other rumors suggest the presence of a digital reader on the side, a triple camera with the main lens of 64 MP, fast charging of 33W and Android 11 with MIUI 12 or the recently launched MIUI 12.5.

Regarding the launch, the version should be presented in the first quarter of this year, with a price lower than that of the Mi 11, which costs from € 749 (or R $ 4.8 thousand, in direct conversion, at the quotation of the day ).