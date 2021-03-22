Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite box opening leaked

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is one of the most anticipated phones right now. Because it is expected to offer the powerful features of the smartphone and the design aesthetics of the Mi 11 in a more affordable package. After several leaks, the Mi 11 Lite has now appeared in an early unboxing video, but this video was taken off the air very soon. In addition to the box opening, a Twitter user revealed all the features of the device.

Box opening video was taken off the air soon

Tecnosell has listed the Mi 11 Lite for sale on its platform. The Italian retailer also posted a video of the phone unboxing on YouTube. The eight-minute long clip featured the sky blue color of the Mi 11 Lite, similar to previously leaked renderings.

The plastic film pasted on the screen revealed that the device was a 4G model. On the other hand, the video also talked about some key features, including the Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 64-megapixel triple camera design and a 90 Hz OLED display. In addition, it should be noted that these specifications, among others, were recently confirmed on Twitter by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore.

In addition to the 4G model, it is stated that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite can also be preferred with the 5G model with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 series chipset. It is still unclear whether the rest of the features of the 5G model will remain the same as its 4G sibling.

Finally, let’s mention that Xiaomi announced a “Mega Launch” event for March 29th. The company did not reveal any details about the event. However, considering the intensified leaks, it is anticipated that the new Mi 11 series phones, including the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, will be introduced on this date.