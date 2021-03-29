Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite becomes official with 5G and 4G versions

Mi 11 Lite, which can be described as an affordable member of the Xiaomi Mi 11 series, became official at the event held today. It should be noted that the smartphone has both 5G and 4G versions.

At the heart of the 5G version of the Mi 11 Lite is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G processor. Mi 11 Lite 4G comes with a Snapdragon 732G processor. The Snapdragon 780G is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM in the Mi 11 Lite 5G. Internal storage is 128 GB. For the 4G version, only 6 GB of RAM is available. Internal storage options are 64 and 128 GB.

Both versions of the phone have the same rear camera system. The 64-megapixel main camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera. The 5G version has a 20-megapixel front camera. In the 4G version, the resolution of the front camera is reduced to 16 megapixels.

The smartphone has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. The refresh rate of the Full HD + resolution screen is 90 Hz. HDR10 + support is also among the features of the screen. It is also worth noting that the fingerprint scanner is placed on the edge of the phone.

The phone, which has double speakers, provides the energy it needs with a 4250 mAh battery. This battery has 33W fast charging support. The Mi 11 Lite comes out of the box with the Android 11 operating system and the MIUI 12.5 user interface.

Three color options are offered for Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, namely black, green and yellow. For those who want the 4G version, the color options are black, pink and blue. The version of Mi 11 Lite 5G with 128 GB of storage will be sold in China for 2299 yuan. Those who want 256 GB will have to pay 2599 yuan.