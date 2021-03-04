Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G has new specifications revealed

In recent months, the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G has been the target of leaks and many rumors. MySmartPrice, however, found that the phone has just been certified on the Google Play Console platform, codenamed “Renoir”. The list reveals the main specifications of the smartphone.

According to the file, the model will have a 1,080 x 2,400 screen, with FHD + resolution, pixel density that reaches up to 440 ppi and should have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The chip features 5G, 4G, NFC, 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and more. Android should be version 11 and will have 8 GB of RAM.

The Federal Communications Commission of the United States (FCC) – which performs a similar function to Anatel in Brazil -, states that the device will have versions with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. Unlike other times, images of the device were not released on the Google list.

There is still no forecast for the launch of the device.

Rumors

In February, the FCC had already released some details about the cell phone. Records showed that Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G should arrive with a battery of 4,150 mAh and fast charging with 33W of power. The setting allows users to charge their phone in less time. The model must have a set of three rear cameras, with sensors of 64, 8 and 5 MP.