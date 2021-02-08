Xiaomi Mi 11 launches worldwide this Monday

Xiaomi today announced (8) the worldwide launch of its new Mi 11 smartphone, already launched in the country of origin at the beginning of the year, ushering in the era of flaghips equipped with the Snapdragon 888. The launch of the device on a global scale follows the guidance of Mi series to combine advanced technology and competitive prices.

Although it is officially the first smartphone to bring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 on board, the Xiaomi Mi 11 missed the race outside of China for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. However, the Chinese device arrives with an impressive design and some hardware items that place it as a strong rival.

Impressing with its rounded shapes, the Mi 11 comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED display, a WQHD panel with a resolution of 3200×1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz, which adapts to the content displayed. Xiaomi still offers Gorilla Glass Victus protection and speakers tuned by the traditional American audio company Harmon Kardon.

More specifications of Xiaomi Mi 11

The Mi11 also brings many surprises such as an infrared IR Blaster communicator and a fingerprint sensor on the screen, which also works as a cardiac monitor. The device panel has a light intensity of up to 1,500 nit and a touch sampling rate of 480 Hz.

At the rear, the device features a set of three lenses, with a 108 MP main sensor with f / 1.85 aperture, a 13 MP ultrawide with f / 2.4 aperture and 123 degrees field of view, plus a telephoto lens 5 MP. The selfies camera is at the front, in a punch-hole, and is 20 MP.

Finally, the set includes a good-sized 4,600 mAh battery, which can be supplemented with speeds of 55W (wired to the USB-C port) or 50W wireless. The advantage of the Mi 11 is to bring the 55W GaN charger included in the retail packaging, but the 10W reverse wireless charging is also available in the series.

At first, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be available only in Midnight Gray and Horizon Blue, both with frosted glass back panels. Suggested prices start from € 749, around R $ 4.9 thousand, with availability to be confirmed in the coming weeks.