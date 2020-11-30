Xiaomi Mi 11 is expected to launch in January 2021

A tweet published on Sunday night (29) revealed that Xiaomi should anticipate the launch of its new Mi 11 series for January 2021. This new series from the Chinese giant will probably bring the first devices to work with Qualcomm’s main chip 2021, the Snapdragon 875.

Speculation about the launch date of the new Mi 11 came through a respected Chinese informant via Weibo, relayed by the bot profile Digital Chat Station on Twitter. The informant assures that Xiaomi has already sent the series for network certification.

In rumors previously leaked, it is speculated that the series should present two versions, Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro. The top-of-the-line model is supposed to come with a 2K screen and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen should have a perforated cutout on the front to receive a selfie camera.

小米11（暂命名）已经送网备案了，估计下个月就会公示了，开始产能爬坡[吃瓜] — Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) November 30, 2020

The basic model of the Mi 11, on the other hand, promises a 48 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and, in addition to increasing the field of view, it should also have a new image stabilization system. One of the two models will have a 108 megapixel camera. Another announced feature is a 4,900 mAh battery with fast charging.



