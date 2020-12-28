Xiaomi Mi 11 introduced, here are the features

Xiaomi Mi 11, the latest ambitious smartphone of 2020, which has been given tips and pre-definitions for a while, has become official. Xiaomi made the announcement of the phone with an online event. Here are Xiaomi Mi 11 features and other important details …

It was stated that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be the first smartphone with a Snapdragon 888 processor. The 8-core processor, introduced by Qualcomm earlier this month, comes with a 5 nm-based manufacturing architecture. It offers higher performance and better power efficiency. Mi 11, which supports Wi-Fi 6, also has a USB-C port. The phone has 8 GB or 12 GB RAM and 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options.

Xiaomi Mi 11 specifications

On the battery side, the Mi 11 looks strong. Its battery with a capacity of 4600 mAh has 55W Fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. In addition, there is also support for 10W reverse wireless charging.

The 6.81-inch AMOLED screen of the Mi 11 has 2K resolution support. This screen, which has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, provides an ideal environment for HDR content with a maximum brightness of 1500 nits. HDR10 + and 10-bit color support is available. Moreover, it offers an above average sharpness and visual quality with a pixel density of 515 ppi.

There is also an advanced camera system on the back. The 108 megapixel camera with f / 1.33 aperture promises bright and clear photos under any light condition. 13 megapixel, f / 2.4 ultra wide angle camera, 5 megapixel, f / 2.4 and OIS enabled telephoto camera are also included in the rear camera system.

Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with Android 11 installed. Above this is the MIUI 12 user interface.



