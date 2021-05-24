Xiaomi Mi 11 Has Sold More Than 3 Million Units Worldwide

Xiaomi Mi 11: Just a few months after the worldwide launch of the Xiaomi Mi 11 in late 2020, and the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra this year, the Chinese company announced that the series has surpassed the mark of 3 million units sold. The figures are impressive, above all, because they did not take into account the other models of the Mi 11 series already launched in India.

Xiaomi has been consolidating its participation in the Chinese market, betting on the diversity of sophisticated products and an improved after-sales. The company also seeks expansion in several unexplored markets outside the country, making flights through European markets that are still unheard of.

Xiaomi’s three bestsellers

Although the Chinese giant did not disclose the individual performance of each model, it is certain that the Mi 11 Ultra had an important impact on these numbers, with its powerful camera configuration, which places it as a direct rival to Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In addition to hitting the market with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor supporting 5G, Xiaomi’s three models are betting on robust battery performance and fast charging. In addition to the sales figures, Xiaomi devices are leaders in the Chinese smartphone market in the range between 4,000 and 6,000 CNY (renminbi, Chinese currency in general), the equivalent of about R $ 3,300 to R $ 5 thousand.