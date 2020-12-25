Xiaomi Mi 11 has images confirming design details

With a confirmed launch for next Monday (28), the Mi 11 family continues to have several details leaked during the holiday. Taking advantage of public anxiety, insider Abhishek Yadav ended up “breaking the embargo” of Xiaomi and published a series of official images of the device.

In addition, we even have a real photo of the new Mi 11. The first big highlight is that the flagship should reach the market with a screen that has few edges. Despite this, the image does not show the upper part to confirm the positioning of the front camera.

Another important detail is that one of the photos clearly shows the speaker at the top, something that indicates that the Mi 11 should be announced with stereo sound. See below that the device will be sold in black, blue, white and lavender.

In addition to its striking design, the Mi 11 rear camera set also stands out for its new shape. The module has rounded corners, with three sensors and an LED flash inside it.

Parallel to the leaks, Xiaomi released a video in China where it confirms that the Mi 11 will be announced with Gorilla Glass Victus glass. The company points out that the cost of implementing the technology in the display is as high as that of producing a TV. see below

For now, Xiaomi has not commented on the publication of the photos. Anyway, the company has nothing more to hide, since the launch of the devices is very close and practically all details have already been leaked.

Featuring an OLED screen that has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the Mi 11 will be announced with a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 108 MP main camera. In addition, we also have a battery of 4,780 mAh with fast charging of 55W.



