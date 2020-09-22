Xiaomi Mi 11 Geekbench results leaked

New information about the Xiaomi Mi 11, the new smartphone model of the Chinese Xiaomi brand, continues to emerge. Now, new images have been leaked with the claim that it is the result of Xiaomi Mi 11 Geekbench. The Geekbench scores of the new model are in a position to attract attention.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Geekbench results appeared

According to the information on the leaked results page, Mi 11 will come with Android 11 mobile operating system version. On the leaked synthetic test result page, there is information that the single core transaction score is 1068 points. It is remarkable that the multi-core transaction score is at the level of 4188 points. In order to compare the test results made in Geekbench version 5.2.0, the scores of other Xiaomi models are also shown.

Accordingly, on the single core processing power side, Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition has 939 points, Xiaomi Black Shark 3 and Shark 3 Pro 924 points. On the multi-core transaction scores side, the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro 3449, the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition model is at 3370 points.

Although the details among the Xiaomi Mi 11 features are not yet clear, as understood from the synthetic test scores, the development at the processor point will be at a remarkable level. In the coming days, prominent details about the new model will continue to come to the fore.



