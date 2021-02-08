Xiaomi Mi 11, from € 749 and 2K screen

Xiaomi Mi 11, this has been its presentation. First of all, the Chinese brand reviews the entire Mi 10 family, excellent terminals with very competitive prices.

Battery and camera

– We now come to the battery, which will have 4600 mAh, and 55W support for fast charging, and as usual in the new terminals, Xiaomi will not include a charger inside the box, a gesture that we have already seen in Samsung and Apple , all this to protect the environment.

-The camera will have a resolution of 108 megapixels, will have a 13 megapixel angle and a 5 megapixel macro sensor.

On December 28, the brand presented the Mi11 model in China, we reviewed its most interesting specifications that were shown in the last presentation:

Processor and display

– At the processor level, it will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 that comes to succeed the 865 and will have 5G.

– If we look at its screen, it will have a Super AMOLED with 6.81 inches and Quad HD + resolution. As usual in the newest Android terminals, it will have 120HZ of refreshment, thus improving the 90HZ of the previous model. In addition, to save battery, the terminal will regulate the refresh rate according to the type of content that we see in the terminal.