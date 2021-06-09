Xiaomi Mi 11, Focused on Videos, is Released For R$ 8 Thousand

Xiaomi Mi 11: On Tuesday (8), Xiaomi launched its newest high-end cell phone in Brazil, the Mi 11. Announced early this year with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, the device has a suggested price of R$ 10 thousand at the local market. As a freebie, the manufacturer offers a year of Google One service for free on the 100 GB plan.

The Mi 11 also starts to be sold in Brazil as of today in the brand’s official stores and in retailers. In Brazil, the smartphone will be sold with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of high-efficiency storage (UFS 3.1). The complete line, which still includes devices like the Mi 11 Pro, was not brought by the company to the country.

The technical sheet of the new device is not lacking in comparison with rivals in the same range. Its screen features AMOLED technology, 6.81 inches in size, WQHD+ resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate. The touch sampling rate, which more accurately recognizes touches on the screen, is 480 Hz .

The Mi 11‘s screen also brings other features, such as a fingerprint reader and support for HDR10+, with 10-bit color depth. It also has a small hole in the upper left corner that houses a selfie camera.

The device body is in glass (Gorilla Glass Victus) with aluminum on the sides, without much technical distinction for other models. The smartphone’s weight is around 196 grams and it will be sold in Midnight Gray (dark gray) and Horizon Blue (dark blue), both with a matte finish.

The novelty here is the positioning of the cameras. There are three sensors that are located in the upper left corner at the rear, something that is already common in the industry. As a differential, Xiaomi bets on a module a little more highlighted with a dark area and a mirrored one, following the color of the device.

Cameras and performance promise

The Mi 11‘s cameras also feature a strong configuration. The main sensor has 108 MP (f/1.85) resolution and is accompanied by a wider angle sensor with 13 MP (f/2.4, 123°). Finally, there’s a 5MP sensor (f/2.4) for macro photography. On the front, the device’s camera has 20 MP (f/2.4) resolution.

Among the features, the company highlights the night mode on all cameras (except macro) and which is also available for recordings. There are still other modes and filming filters that are based on artificial intelligence, according to the brand, but all focused on improving the videos. So much so that the brand’s campaign cites, about the device, “the cinema in your hands”.

These new features are composed of mirror effects, continuity (frame freeze), focus, collage, time-lapse, “slow shooting” (reduces shutter speed) and the like, all available in the cell phone camera. The brand also mentions that it has special video editing features.

In terms of processing, Xiaomi highlights that the device supports HDR games with up to 2K resolution. It is also compatible with 5G networks and features a 5600 mAh battery with fast charging of 55 watts per wire. If the user opts for induction charging, the device supports chargers up to 50W — wireless reverse charging has 10W.

The device leaves the factory with Android 10 and MIUI 12, the brand’s proprietary interface.