Xiaomi Mi 11: first smartphone with Snapdragon 888 SoC

Xiaomi’s Mi 11 is becoming more and more concrete. Because today, Qualcomm and the firm announce that the smartphone will be the first to take advantage of the SoC Snapdragon 888. Two photos of the phone accompany this announcement.

Xiaomi struck very hard with its Mi 10, an excellent range with an unbeatable price / quality ratio and real critical success. No wonder its successor, the Mi 11, is already in the pipeline with a possible release date. And today, the upcoming smartphone reveals new information to us. We learn that the Mi 11 will be the first to benefit from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC. A chip dedicated to premium models that may make people happy among future owners of the phone. Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun was also present to announce this premiere at the Snapdragon Summit.

That the Mi 11 has, in preview, this SoC Snapdragon 888 is not surprising. Xiaomi and Snapdragon have been historical partners for a long time. Note also that Samsung’s Galaxy S21, which could see its price cut, would also benefit from the chip. But for the moment, it will take several weeks (see months) for this information to be confirmed or not. Ultimate good news for those who are waiting for the Mi 11 from Xiaomi. Two photos of the smartphone were unveiled on the Chinese social network Weibo. What to give us a small overview of its general aesthetic.



