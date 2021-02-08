Xiaomi Mi 11 features and release date of the flagship

We met it officially at the end of last year 2020, but only for China and the Asian market. As with Xiaomi’s range tops, its official presentation in the West for the rest of the world was still missing. And that’s just how it was this afternoon, when we have seen the Xiaomi Mi 11 globally. Let’s take a look at it section by section:

Almost 7-inch screen

From 7 ’’, a device is basically a tablet. The mobiles keep pushing to break that barrier one day and get very close. The Mi 11 has a premium 6.81-inch AMOLED DotDisplay screen and 120Hz refresh, which focuses it on content such as gaming. Dubbed “Xiaomi’s most advanced display”, the Mi 11 has an ultra-high-resolution WQHD + panel and 10-bit color technology, allowing for smooth color transitions.

Its Super Resolution technology also allows low-resolution videos to be upgraded to WQHD + quality “without worrying about higher data consumption.” The terminal offers a comfortable grip thanks to its curved edges and its glass back finish, also implementing a 480Hz touch sampling frequency and an on-screen fingerprint sensor,

The Mi 11, which mounts dual Harmon Kardon speakers, offers cinematic audio quality, mounting a screen protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus against damage from drops and bumps. Mi 11 uses “an advanced anti-glare dual frosted finish that catches light, not fingerprints,” and will be available in two color variants: Midnight Gray and Horizon Blue.

Processor 888

The first mobile on the market to incorporate the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor -the same one that the vast majority of top of the range will mount this 2021-, this chipset brings with it the Adreno 660 GPU, the sixth generation Qualcomm AI engine and the X60 modem, which it combines AI technology with ultra-fast 5G connectivity.

With advanced 5nm process technology, Mi 11 is faster, more powerful and more efficient than its predecessor. Not only does the device support 2K / 120fps / HDR gaming, it also features an eight-core design and an ultra-large Arm Cortex-X1 core that increases performance. All this while its 3,200MHz LPDDR5 guarantees a data transfer speed that has increased from 5,500 Mbps to 6,400 Mbps.

Yes, bring charger

Equipped with a LiquidCool heat dissipation system, the device effortlessly handles extreme gaming and other high-capacity operations while staying cool, mounting a 4,600 mAh battery and triple charging combination:

55W wired

50W wireless

10W reverse

The best thing is that the presentation has confirmed a doubt that was had: Xiaomi Mi 11 does bring a charger in the box, one described as “compact but powerful 55 W GaN”.