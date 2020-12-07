Xiaomi Mi 11: cover reveals cell phone back design

Last weekend, new information about the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro smartphones was revealed in China. Both devices received the 3C certification and, with that, more details about the batteries were presented.

The document indicates that the Mi 11 and the Pro version will have battery cells with 2,390 mAh and 2,480 mAh, respectively. In this case, the numbers refer to only one of the cells, as the battery will be divided into two units to have support for fast charging.

Therefore, it is possible to state that the actual capacity will be 4,780 mAh (Mi 11) and 4,970 mAh (Mi 11 Pro). In this way, the devices will deliver a battery of around 5,000 mAh, following the example of other models in the category.

In addition, according to the Chinese website Digital Chat Station, the support for fast charging 55W can perform a full charge in just 35 minutes. Undoubtedly, a feature that will appeal to users of new phones.

Recently, Xiaomi revealed that the Mi 11 and the Pro version will use the Snapdragon 888 processor. As well, they must use the Android 11 operating system based on MIUI 12.

New images of the rear design

A company that makes covers for Xiaomi devices leaked the back design of the new smartphones from the Chinese brand. With that, it is possible to see that the Mi 11 features a triple camera configuration highlighted in a square relief.

Meanwhile, the Mi Pro 11 features four sensors arranged in a rectangular relief. Thus, the presence of a telephoto lens is also confirmed – one of the highlights of this version of the device. Both models are expected to hit the market in early 2021.



