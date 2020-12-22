Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with Snapdragon 888

Announced at Qualcomm Summit 2020, earlier this month, the Snapdragon 888 chip sparked a real race among equipment manufacturers, vying for the primacy of equipping their top-of-the-year smartphones next year with the company’s new high-end platform -American.

It looks like we have a winner because, in a recent post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the co-founder of Xiaomi, mr. Lei Jun confirmed that the Mi 11, which was scheduled for launch next year, will be launched on December 28, at 7:30 pm.

As is already known, the new devices of the Chinese giant will arrive equipped with the new Snapdragon 888, which places the Mi 11 as the first in the world to use the processor, in addition to other novelties promised by the manufacturer.

What to expect from the Mi 11?

Although there are no official details about the launch yet, rumors indicate that the Mi 11 line should hit stores with major display improvements, including an AMOLED screen with a hole for the front camera, and support for a 120 Hz refresh rate, not to mention that the Snapdragon 888 allows you to work with up to 12 GB of RAM.

The Mi 11 is also expected to bring news in cameras: the simplest model will probably arrive with a main sensor of 108 MP, a wide angle of 13 MP and macro of 5 MP. Finally, we will have a battery with 4,800 mAh, with support for fast charging of 55W.

And the secrets do not stop there, as the price still remains, detail that Xiaomi is keeping under lock and key to reveal only on the day of the presentation. It is also unclear whether sales will begin immediately after the announcement, and whether they will take place on a global scale or are restricted to China only.



