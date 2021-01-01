The Xiaomi Mi 11, which has been mentioned a lot in the past days and is the number one on the agenda with its leaks, was introduced. The smartphone, which has been put into pre-order since the day it was introduced, went on sale in China today and broke a sales record in a short time.

Xiaomi Mi 11 broke sales record in a short time

The fact that the smartphone will become a sales target was implied by the queue of about a million people the day before sales began. Xioami sold 350,000 Mi 11 smartphones in five minutes. Xiaomi Group Vice President Zeng Xuezhong also confirmed this success by posting on Reddit.

The company not only calculated the number of smartphones sold, but also calculated the sales revenues and was fixed at approximately $ 230 million. This data was shared by Xiaomi Group Vice President Zeng Xuezhong in the image you see above.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications

Display: 6.81 inch AMOLED, 2K resolution, HDR10 + and 120 Hz refresh rate with 10bit color support, 515 PPI, 1500 nit brightness

Processor: Snapdragon 888 (5 nm – eight core)

Connectivity: USB-C, enhanced Wi-Fi 6

Memory and Storage: 8 GB – 12 GB RAM / 128 GB and 256 GB storage

Battery: 4,600 mAh / 55W fast charging / 50W wireless charging / 10W wireless reverse charging

Rear Camera: 108 Megapixel f / 1.33 + 13 Megapixel f / 2.4 ultra wide angle + 5 Megapixel f / 2.4 telephoto / OIS supported

Front Camera: 20 Megapixels

Operating System: Android 11 and 2K MIUI 12

Box Contents: Mi 11 and charging cable

Xiaomi’s newest model Mi 11, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, has been announced as 3999 yuan.

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: 4299 yuan

12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: 4699 yuan



