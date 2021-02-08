Xiaomi Mi 11 begins to meet consumers around the world

Xiaomi announced that it will launch its flagship model Xiaomi Mi 11, the latest member of the Mi smartphone series, in global markets. The Mi 11, which was launched in China late last year, is launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 108 MP triple rear camera setup, cinematic sound and 50W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi Mi 11, which is stated to carry the movie studio to the pockets, has a triple rear camera setup. Featuring the world’s highest resolution 108MP wide-angle camera sensor on its main camera, the M11 captures crystal clear images with dazzling details comparable to professional-grade DSLR or mirrorless cameras, according to Xiaomi. Complementing the rear camera setup, the 13 MP ultra wide-angle camera and 5 MP telemacro lens allow detailed shots with impressive landscape and bokeh effect. The 20 MP dot camera on the front makes the frame of the main screen the thinnest, allowing users to look their best while taking selfies or talking with friends.

Based on Xiaomi’s existing technologies, the Mi 11 offers remarkable new features for photo and video capture. Improved night mode features offer the use of night mode when taking photos on all three cameras. Mi 11’s advanced video night mode technology leverages RAW-level noise reduction for brighter night shots Freeze Frame Video, which freezes and clones video frames and creates an illusion from Parallel World, which duplicates and reverses the scene to give a mirrored world view ‘ Up to six one-click AI-powered cinemas make it easy to capture artistic photos and videos. True movie buffs will appreciate the Magic Zoom mode, which is often used in thrillers and creates the illusion that the hugely popular camera zooms in and out at the same time.

The Mi 11 offers studio-level shooting controls with its Pro Time-Lapse mode, which can adjust shutter speed, ISO, aperture and EV for HDR10 + recording and perfect results even in the most difficult lighting conditions. Studio-level controls also include editing with advanced AI features, including AI Erase 2.0, which allows users to remove unwanted objects or lines from images with a single click.

Xiaomi Mi 11 screen and other hardware features

The Mi 11 offers one of the best displays on the market, receiving an A + rating as well as the best display award from DisplayMate, the world’s leading professional screen review organization. The first-class 120 Hz 6.81 inch AMOLED Dot Screen is as impressive as the appearance of the Mi 11. Xiaomi’s most advanced display provides breathtaking clarity and smooth color transitions while drawing attention with its WQHD + ultra-high resolution and 10-bit color technology. Simplicity meets ease thanks to Super Resolution technology, which upscales low resolution videos to WQHD + quality without worrying about high data consumption.

Featuring 480Hz touch sampling rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor, Mi 11 allows users to unlock their devices smoothly and quickly without any notches or bezels blocking the screen. In addition to its sleek, lightweight body and timeless look, the Mi 11 offers a comfortable scrolling experience and a sense of grip with its four curved smooth edges and rear glass coating.

Mi 11 with dual speakers from Harman Kardon offers superior cinematic sound. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus provides protection against costly damage from bumps and falls. Featuring an advanced double anti-glare frosted coating that prevents fingerprints and catches light, Mi 11 is available in two different color options: Midnight Gray and Horizon Blue.

Mi 11 stands out as a smartphone using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which redefines flagship performance with the world’s most advanced mobile platform. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 redefines world-class computing standards by blending AI technology with Adreno 660 GPU, 6th generation Qualcomm AI engine and X60 modem with high-speed 5G connectivity.

Featuring the latest 5nm processor technology, Mi11 offers higher speed, more efficiency and more power than previous models. Not only does it enable 2K / 120FPS / HDR to play games, in addition, the device supporting eight-core design also features the ultra-large-core Arm Cortex-X1, which significantly improves performance. In addition, 3,200 MHz LPDDR5 provides an incredible data transfer rate from 5,500 Mbps to 6,400 Mbps.

Equipped with the latest LiquidCool heat reduction system, the device can easily cope with games and processes that require high performance without overheating. The combination of a 4600mAh battery, 55 W wired, 50 W wireless and 10 W reverse charging allows the Mi 11 to maintain its power in all conditions of daily life.

Xiaomi also has a big surprise for game fans. The launch of the Mi 11 marks the beginning of Xiaomi’s collaboration with its developer team, Genshin Impact, which made a big splash in 2020. The Mi 11 offers a high Genshin performance, and starting with the Mi 11, Xiaomi will start working with game maker MiHoYo, providing users with a seamless gaming experience thanks to this deep strategic partnership.