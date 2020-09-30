Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite introduced!

Xiaomi has recently introduced new phones that do not fall off the agenda with leaks. Three models, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite, were presented to the user. Here are the features and price of the Xiaomi Mi 10T series!

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro common features!

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are the first phones from Xiaomi with a 144 Hz display. Another remarkable detail on the screen side is that an LCD panel is used instead of OLED. In this way, while the price is kept more affordable, it is possible to reduce the refresh rate to 30 Hz.

The screens of both phones are 6.67 inches and offer a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. As we mentioned above, these screens, which can reach 144 Hz refresh rate, have HDR10 certification and can reach 650 nit brightness.

While the screen, the front of the device, is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, the back of the device is covered with a layer called GG5. While it is unknown how much protection this provides, the fingerprint reader of the phones with aluminum frames is on the side.

Powered by an eight-core Snapdragon 865 processor running at 2.84 GHz, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro come out of the box with the MIUI 12 user interface and Android 10 operating system. The difference between the two phones with a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging support is about the main camera.

Xiaomi Mi 10T features and price

Display: 6.67 inches – 1080 × 2400 pixels – LCD – 144 Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 865 (7 nm +) – 2.84 GHz – eight core

Rear Camera: 64 MP f / 1.9 main + 13 MP f / 2.4 wide + 5 MP f / 2.4 macro

Front Camera: 20 Megapixels – f / 2.2 – wide angle

Size and Weight: 165.1 x 76.4 x 9.3mm and 216 grams

Battery: 5000 mAh Li-Po / 33W fast charging

Operating System: Android 10 and MIUI 12

Additional Features: Wi-Fi 6 / IR sensor

The 64 Megapixel wide-angle main camera of the Mi 10T has an f / 1.9 aperture. This main camera is accompanied by a wide-angle camera with 13 Megapixels, f / 2.4 aperture and 123 degrees of view, and a 5 Megapixel f2.4 macro camera.

On the front of the Mi 10T, which can record 30 FPS in 8K resolution and 60 FPS in 4K resolution, there is a 20 Megapixel f / 2.2 aperture camera.

Xiaomi Mi 10T price is set at 499 Euros for 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. If you want to buy 8 GB of RAM, the price goes up to 549 Euros.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features and price

Display: 6.67 inches – 1080 × 2400 pixels – LCD – 144 Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 865 (7 nm +) – 2.84 GHz – eight core

Rear Camera: 108 MP f / 1.7 – OIS main + 13 MP f / 2.4 wide + 5 MP f / 2.4 macro

Front Camera: 20 Megapixels – f / 2.2 – wide angle

Size and Weight: 165.1 x 76.4 x 9.3mm and 218 grams

Battery: 5000 mAh Li-Po / 33W fast charging

Operating System: Android 10 and MIUI 12

Additional Features: Wi-Fi 6 / IR sensor

The Mi 10T Pro comes with a 108 Megapixel f / 1.7 aperture wide-angle camera. OIS support is an important advantage when compared to the Mi 10T. Other than that in other cameras. there is no difference.

The price of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro was set at 599 Euros. This price is for 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Those who want to buy the device with 256 GB of storage have to pay 649 Euros.

Finally, it should be noted that both phones are equipped with stereo speakers and Hi-Res Audio certification, as well as NFC, Wi-Fi 6 and an infrared sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite features and price

As can be understood from the Lite statement, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which is a more affordable option compared to both phones, is powered by Qualcomm’s eight-core Snapdragon 750 5G processor running at 2.2 GHz.

Mi 10 Lite, which is the first phone to use this processor, comes up with a 6.67-inch LCD screen similar to its older brothers. On this screen, which has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the camera hole is centered on the top.

On the back of the device, the wide-angle main camera with 64 Megapixel f / 1.9 aperture is accompanied by an 8 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra-wide angle and 2 Megapixel f / 2.4 macro camera as well as a 2 Megapixel depth detection sensor. On the front of the Mi 10T Lite, which can record 4K video, there is a 16 Megapixel f / 2.5 camera.

Powered by a 4820 mAh battery and has 33W fast charging support, the phone comes with 6 GB of RAM, while it offers 64 GB and 128 GB of storage with different options.

The price of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite starts from 249 Euros and goes up to 329 Euros according to preference.



