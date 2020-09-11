Xiaomi Mi 10T leak confirms 108 MP camera

Rumors and leaks about the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro have been around for a while. It was not possible to see the design of the phone in detail because the live photos leaked recently are not very clear. The newest visuals that emerge make it possible to get a much more concrete idea about the Mi 10T Pro.

The first thing that strikes the eye in the photos is the phrase “108 MP camera” right under the large rear camera sensor. According to previous leaks, the non-Pro version of the Mi 10T will have a 64-megapixel main camera.

When looking at the pictures, the phone seems to have a quad camera system, but there are three cameras on the back of the phone. Although the function of the module in the upper right corner is not fully understood, the first option that comes to mind is laser auto focus (AF).

The fingerprint scanner is placed on the left side of the phone, too. It is stated that the LCD panel is preferred on the screen with 144Hz refresh rate and therefore the fingerprint scanner cannot be placed inside the screen.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro will most likely come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus operating system. It is currently unclear whether the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T will be available for sale outside of China.



