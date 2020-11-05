Xiaomi Mi 10T arrives in Brazil on November 12

In a tweet posted last night (3), Xiaomi Brasil announced the launch date of the new Mi 10T series in Brazil: the online event, promoted with the hashtag #DePoderASuaCriatividade will be on November 12, at 1 pm.

The Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite phones were announced by Xiaomi on September 30th. The new devices received hardware updates from the Mi 10 models that were already in stores.

Given that the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro arrive to compete in the top of the line segment, with emphasis on the new cameras and 144 Hz screen, the prices are competitive. The suggested values for sale are 499 euros for the Mi 10T and 599 euros for the Mi 10T Pro, equivalent to R $ 3,300 and R $ 4,000 respectively.

As for the Lite version, the price is much more affordable when you consider that the device offers connection to fifth generation networks. The suggested value is 279 euros, or R $ 1.8 thousand.



