Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro revealed in every detail

Two of the most anticipated phones of Xiaomi, one of the prominent brands of the smartphone market, this year, we can say Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. Many details have emerged about these phones so far. Today, Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro were leaked in every detail.

All information about Xiaomi Mi 10T series surfaced

Other details of the Mi 10T series, whose price and design were leaked in the past weeks, have also emerged. According to the leaked information, many features of both phones will be common. Display of devices; It will appear with 6.67 inches in size, FHD resolution and 144 Hz refresh value. It should also be noted that both phones will have an IPS panel.

There will be no difference between the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in terms of leaks on the hardware side. Both phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor and will come up with 8 GB of RAM. In addition, the two phones will have 128 GB of storage space.

The point that separates these two smartphones, which also have 5G support, is the camera. In the triple camera setup of Mi 10T; There is a main camera with a resolution of 64 Megapixels, a 13 Megapixel ultra wide angle, and a 5 Megapixel macro camera.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro will also come with a triple camera setup. Telephone; It has a main camera with 108 Megapixel OIS support, a 13 Megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 5 Megapixel macro lens. On the other hand, both devices have a single camera with a resolution of 20 Megapixels on the front.

It also positions the Mi 10T series fingerprint reader on the side, as we are used to from the Sony Xperia series. It is also worth noting that the phones have face recognition.

The two devices will be released with the same features on the battery side. Phones with a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh will also offer 33W fast charging support to users.



