Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro: price, date and features

Xiaomi is one of the companies that brings out the most phones in the year. We have become accustomed that each terminal receives up to two extra variants in addition to the classic one, but this year we will see this until its Mi T version when we tell you all the details of the new terminals that it has presented. We refer to the three Mi 10T models and their variants Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite.

This is the new Mi 10T

Xiaomi has always been characterized by putting smartphones with great features at a good price. But this does not mean that in its highest range it aspires to give the best, and that shows yes or yes in the price of the terminal, but the Chinese house has a lot to offer when you see how the new terminal called Mi 10T is. This is accompanied by two other versions that we will present to you later.

Let’s start with the standard model, and that is that the Mi 10T will have a 6.67-inch IPS-type panel on its front and with an FHD + resolution. In the upper right part a discreet punch is placed where the 20 MPX selfie camera is housed that records you in 1080p and up to a maximum of 120 fps. If we look at the rest of the chassis, we find a fingerprint reader on the side, something that is becoming a trend for all firms.

If we go to the back of the Mi 10T we find a module with three cameras with a curious distribution. In a quadrangular sector is the 64 MPX camera that has an analog image stabilizer that captures photos without sudden movements. It accompanies in its configuration a 13 MPX wide angle and a 5 MPX macro to take photos in close range.

If we go inside the device, the Mi 10T has a processor designed for the future. By this we mean that it will have 5G thanks to the Snapdragon 865 processor, one of the most powerful on the market, accompanied by a configuration of 6 or 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage. Its battery is also impressive with its 5,000 mAh and a fast charge of 33w of power, perfect to have a good percentage in an hour. It will have other points such as GPS, NFC or USB C connector although there is no trace of the 3.5 mm minijack.

As for the price of the Mi 10T, it will be available for 499 euros in its 6 + 128 GB version, although its release date is not yet known.



