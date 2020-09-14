Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro features leaked

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro features have emerged. We recently learned the prices of these two models. Continuing with the Mi 10 series, Xiaomi introduced the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro duo in February, and then Mi 10 Lite came.

After the Lite model, we met the Mi 10 Youth and Mi 10 Ultra models, but these phones were launched in China. Now the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro models will be available in both China and other countries.

What does the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro features offer?

A few days ago, we had some information about the features of these two models that appeared on the Amazon page prepared for Spain. Today, we found more information. It is stated that the processor that will power the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro models will be Snapdragon 865.

It is said that the Mi 10T model will be equipped with 6 GB of RAM. Pro version will serve users with 8 GB of RAM. In terms of storage, we will encounter two different options, 128 GB and 256 GB.

It was previously said that these products will be sold with a screen produced in conjunction with OLED architecture. A news source named MuyComputer claimed that this is not true and that this series will be presented to users with an LCD architecture screen.

The screen resolution of the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro duo, which is said to have a screen of 6.67 inches, will be 2340 x 1080 pixels. When we do a research for the screen refresh rate, 144 Hz welcomes us.

If the screen of these phones is not OLED, we can see the fingerprint sensor on the side. It was also claimed that Xiaomi’s new devices will not have a macro camera and depth sensor.

According to other information transmitted by MuyComputer, there will be 3 cameras on the back of the Pro version. The main camera of this smartphone will be 108 Megapixels. This camera will be accompanied by an ultra wide angle camera with a resolution of 20 Megapixels.

In addition, this device, which is said to be equipped with a 12 Megapixel telephoto camera, will have a camera hole on the upper left side and the resolution of this camera will be 20 Megapixels.

It has been said that the Mi 10T will have the same camera features except the main camera. Its main camera will host a resolution of 64 Megapixels. Finally, the operating system of these phones will be Android 10 based on MIUI 12.

As mentioned earlier, the battery capacity of these models will be 5,000 mAh. Xiaomi is expected to make a statement about the release date of these models. What do you think about the features of these devices?



