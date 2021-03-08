Xiaomi, Mi 10S with Snapdragon 870 processor soon

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi confirmed for March 10, 2021 the announcement of a new cell phone of the brand. The announcement was made on the Chinese social network Weibo by the company’s CEO, Lei Jun.

The model to be presented is the Xiaomi Mi 10S, a new variant of the Xiaomi Mi 10 family under the codename M2012J2SC. The device had some confirmed features: in terms of technical specifications, the difference will be the Snapdragon 870 processor – with the traditional Mi 10, launched in February 2020, running from the slightly inferior Snapdragon 865.

In addition, the smartphone will feature Harman Kardon speakers and three color alternatives (blue, white and black). Previous certifications of the model also suggest a 6.67 “screen and a battery of 4,680 mAh, in addition to the factory Android 11 operating system.

At first, the Mi 10S should only be sold on the Chinese market. In addition to the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi also launched in 2020 a third variant: the Mi 10 Ultra, focusing on the set of cameras.