Xiaomi Mi 10S, Snapdragon 870 and 108 MP camera

The Xiaomi Mi 10S was officially announced on Wednesday (10) in China. The device is the new variant of the Xiaomi Mi 10 family that hit the market last year.

With 5G technology, its main differentiator is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor – replacing the standard version Snapdragon 865. Another novelty is the fingerprint sensor under the screen.

The Xiaomi Mi 10S features a curved 6.67 ”AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. In addition to the Gorilla Glass 5 protective glass, the screen features a cutout for the 20 MP front camera.

The quad camera at the rear is another update of the model. With the 108 MP main sensor with image stabilization, the rest of the set consists of a 13 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens.

In conjunction with the Snapdragon 870, the device features the Adreno 650 GPU. In addition, the device will have options for RAM up to 12 GB and internal storage up to 256 GB.

Thus, the smartphone has a 4,780 mAh battery with support for 10W reverse charging. Finally, it will run the MIUI 12 operating system, based on Android 11.

China release date and price

The Xiaomi Mi 10S hits the Chinese market on June 16 with the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory costing 3,299 RMB (about R $ 2,900). Meanwhile, the variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of memory will have a value of RMB 3,799 (R $ 3,325).

Following the movement of the market, the devices will be sold with options with or without charger in the box. For now, Xiaomi has not indicated the possibility of launching the device in other markets.