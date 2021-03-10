Xiaomi Mi 10S introduced! here are the details

Although Xiaomi introduced the first member of the Mi 11 series, it has not yet completely given up on the Mi 10 series. The company continues to add new devices to this series. Xiaomi Mi 10S with 90 Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and 108 megapixel sensor appeared in China.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch Full HD + resolution AMOLED display. As mentioned above, the refresh rate of this screen is 90 Hz. This panel, which also has HDR10 + support, is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 glass.

There is a 20 megapixel front camera in the upper left corner of this screen, which also includes a fingerprint scanner. The phone has a pair of speakers signed by Harman Kardon. The DxOMark site states that the Mi 10S has the best speakers it has tested.

Samsung’s 108-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera in the smartphone. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor complete the system.

At the heart of the Mi 10S is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. This processor is accompanied by 8 or 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM. Internal storage options are 128 or 256 GB UFS 3.0.

The battery with a capacity of 4780 mAh gives the Mi 10S the energy it needs. This battery supports 33W wired, 30W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging. The Android 11 operating system is complemented by the MIUI 12 user interface on the smartphone.

There are three color options for Xiaomi Mi 10S: blue, black and white. The smartphone will be available in China on March 12, starting at 3299 yuan.