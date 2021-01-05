Xiaomi Mi 10i introduced: Snapdragon 750G and more

Xiaomi Mi 10i appeared as expected. The letter “i” in the name of the phone specially prepared for India represents the name “India” which means “India” in English. The smartphone stands in the same place as the Mi 10T Lite 5G in terms of design and technical features. It is worth noting that the Mi 10T Lite 5G is the same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a 20: 9 aspect ratio. The screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz offers 1080p resolution. At the heart of the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which also carries the X52 5G modem. Memory options range up to 8 GB, internal storage options up to 128 GB.

The battery gives the phone the energy it needs, with a 4820 mAh capacity. It is possible to recharge this battery with 33W fast charging support within 58 minutes. Headphone jack, edge-mounted fingerprint scanner and infrared sensor are among the features of the phone.

The main camera is the 108 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and macro and depth sensors with 2-megapixel resolution complete the system. On the front of the phone is a 16-megapixel camera.

Xiaomi Mi 10i will be available on January 7. For the version of the smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, 20 thousand 999 rupees will be required. When the storage space increases to 128 GB, the price rises to 21 thousand 999 rupees. Those who want 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will pay 23 thousand 999 rupees.