Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G introduced: here are the features

Xiaomi introduced its new phone, which has been on the agenda with leaks recently. Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G features and price announced in India. The new member of the Mi 10 series will compete in the middle segment, given its features and price.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G with 108 Megapixel camera stands out with its features

The new phone from Xiaomi, the competitive brand of the smartphone market, has remarkable features on paper. The device; The 6.67-inch, FHD + resolution screen may appeal to mobile gamers, especially due to its 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, the phone uses an IPS LCD panel.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G features will also meet the demands of mobile gamers at the hardware point. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapragon 750G processor. As understood in the ‘G’ nickname, which means ‘Gaming’ from the name of the processor, the Mi 10i will appear before the consumer as a 5G gaming performance-oriented phone.

The Snapdragon 750G is a processor that consists of two 2.2 GHz Kryo 570 high performance cores, six Kryo 570 power saving cores with a frequency of 1.8 GHz. The graphics unit accompanying this processor is Adreno 619.

The RAM capacity of the phone consists of two different options, 6 GB and 8 GB. The storage space of the Mi 10i 5G also has two different options, 64 GB and 128 GB.

On the back of the device, there is a quad camera setup. This setup; It consists of 108 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel ultra-wide angle, 2 Megapixel resolution macro and depth sensor. The camera on the front of the device has a resolution of 16 Megapixels.

Mi 10i 5G battery capacity is 4820 mAh, while it has been announced that the device has 33W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G Specifications

Screen: 6.67 inch IPS, FHD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 750G (8 nm)

Memory and Storage: 6 GB – 8 GB RAM / 64 GB and 128 GB storage

Battery: 4,820 mAh / 33W fast charging

Rear Camera: 108 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle + 2 Megapixel macro + 2 Megapixel depth sensor

Front Camera: 16 Megapixels

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G price

Xiaomi’s new model Mi 10i 5G price; It was set at $ 287 for the version with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The price of the device was $ 300 for 6 GB / 128 GB, while it was $ 328 for 8 GB / 128 GB.

The phone will be available on Amazon on January 7, and on other platforms on January 8.