Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra: supports Adreno GPU Control Panel

The latest launch in Xiaomi’s line-top category, the Mi 10 Ultra has more attributes beyond the leadership of the DxOMark ranking in cameras. Among other advanced features that the top-of-the-line model has, the flagship is the first to feature the Adreno GPU Control Panel, developed in partnership with Qualcomm.

The feature is part of Xiaomi’s Game Turbo 4.0 and offers GPU controls individually, allowing users to adjust parameters such as anti-aliasing, anisotropic filtering, texture filtering, frame rate and others like on desktop GPUs.

Other than that, the device’s Adreno 650 GPU supports upgradeable GPU drivers, something that happens on gamer smartphones. There is, however, bad news. The Mi 10 Ultra, at first, is only available in the Chinese market, and there is no forecast for launch in other countries.

And even those looking to import the device will find it difficult to adapt the Chinese ROM to the global one.

On the Mi 10 Ultra, the main sensor uses 48 MP, instead of the 108 MP of the Mi 10 and Mi Note 10, previously released. The choice for this sensor is based on the 2.4 micron pixels with combination technology. Xiaomi used the OmniVision OV48C sensor, and the difference is that this sensor allows more light to be captured, which leads to more details visible in the final photo.

Another great novelty is the 120W charger, which allows 100% battery leaving zero in just 23 minutes.

Technical specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

75.04 x 162.38 x 9.45 mm

6.67 inches – 2340×1080 px

Screen: 6.67 “AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, 1120nit

Built-in screen ultrasonic biometric sensor

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Liquid cooling with 8 temperature sensors

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Rear cameras:

48 MP with 1 / 1.32 “Quad-Bayer sensor, equivalent to 25 mm, f / 1.85, PDAF, OIS, EIS

12 MP tele, 1 / 2.56 “sensor, 50 mm eq. (2x optical), f / 2.0, Dual Pixel AF

48 MP tele periscope, 1/2 “Quad-Bayer sensor, 120 mm eq. (5x optical), f / 4.1, PDAF, OIS, EIS, 120x ultra zoom

20 MP 128 ° wide angle, 1 / 2.8 “sensor, 12 mm eq., F / 2.2, PDAF

Macro photos up to 2.5 cm

Multispectral sensor for color temperature

Video up to 8K at 30 fps

Battery: 4,500mAh with 120W fast charge (full charge in 23 minutes), 50W wireless charge (40 minute charge), 10W reverse charge.

Dimensions and weight:

162,38×75,04×9,45mm

