Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra reaches the top of AnTuTu in benchmark

The top-of-the-line smartphone Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, presented by the Chinese manufacturer in August 2020, had the performance expected in the AnTuTu benchmark: it is the new leader in the service that measures the performance of mobile phones sold globally.

The Xiaomi device achieved a score of 646,730, which puts the model at the top of the current platform ranking. It exceeds the iQOO 5, also presented in August this year, by a high margin, and the ROG Phone 3 gamer cell phone. Vivo, Oppo, BlackShark and Redmi smartphones complement the table.

The Mi 10 Ultra has a Snapdragon 865 processor from Qualcomm, along with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. In July 2020, the list was quite different – but it also had a device with the same chip in the lead.

It is worth remembering that AnTuTu is a test platform that performs which may not reflect the experience of use by all users.



