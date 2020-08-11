Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is introduced! Features and price

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra features and price, which were introduced to users with surprise, have been announced. Being a new member of the Mi family, the model has managed to attract attention with its features. High performance hardware and camera are among the highlights of the model.

The model, which shows itself especially in the camera, is ahead of its competitors with high zoom. This issue was also focused on in the event held for the introduction of the model. Let’s take a look at all the features of the model now.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra features

When we look at the features of the model, the dimensions of 162.32 mm x 75.94 mm x 9.45 mm meet us. The model, which will meet with users with a transparent back design, has a 6.67-inch FHD + AMOLED display. With the front camera positioned in the upper left corner with a hole, this screen also has a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The model will also show itself in terms of hardware. Because Snapdragon 865 shows itself as the processor. This processor has Kyro 585 cores that can run at 2.84 GHz. In addition, this processor also has an Adreno 650 graphics unit. This processor manufactured by Qualcomm has a 7 nm fabrication process. Thanks to the processor, Bluetooth 5.2 support can be provided. The 5G connection technology of the model is also provided by the processor. Wi-Fi 6 networks can also be supported.

There is only one option for RAM. The model meets users with LPDDR5 16 GB RAM. However, two options are waiting for users in the storage unit. With UFS 3.1 storage technology, users will have 256 GB or 512 GB of storage space.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra features are also very assertive about the camera. The model has a 48 Megapixel f / 1.85 aperture main camera. In addition, there is a 20 Megapixel f / 2.2 aperture wide ultra wide angle camera, 48 Megapixel f / 2.0 aperture wide periscope camera and a 12 Megapixel f / 2.0 aperture wide 1.4µm 2x optical zoom portrait camera. Thanks to this camera setup capable of 120x zoom, the model will take the title of the smartphone with the highest zoom. Thanks to the camera, 8K 30FPS, 4K 60FPS video can be recorded.

The main camera, announced as a 1 / 1.32 ″ super sensor, includes a high resolution algorithm for 100 Megapixel images, 8P lens and dual native ISO Fusion technology. In the announcement, it was announced that the model took first place with 130 points in the DxOMark camera performance test.

For the periscope camera announced as 120x ultra zoom, 1.6 µm, equifocal length, OIS + EIS and 5P lens information are included.

The battery features of the new model were also curious. The model has a 4,500 mAh battery. This battery will also have 120W fast charging support. The 120W charger is included in the box of the model. In addition, 50W wireless fast charging support also shows itself. With the reverse charging feature, it is possible to charge a different charge 10W fast. The new Xiaomi model can reach 100 percent in 5 minutes and 23 minutes from 0 percent to 41 percent. The model can be charged from 0 percent to 100 percent in 40 minutes with wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra price

The price of the model was determined by the size of the storage space. The new model shared information of 6,299 yuan ($ 905) and $ 6,999 yuan (1005) for 256 GB of storage space. Model any information about Turkey currently has no sales.



